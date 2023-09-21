Che Pope Reflects on His Learnings From Dr. Dre and Diddy, the Future of Rap, and the ‘Yeezus’ and ‘Utopia’ Comparisons

Visionaries is a conversation series with key players in the music industry who work behind the scenes to make our favorite genres the rich wells they are today.

Che Pope has been at the center of some of the most important albums across hip-hop and R&B, from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, to Yeezus, and he’s still tapped into the game three decades later.



The Boston-raised music producer, executive, and A&R got his start in the music industry after studying under the tutelage of Teddy Riley when the legendary R&B figure took him under his wing as a junior at Hampton University. From there, Pope would go on to work with a laundry list of influential artists and producers in both rap and R&B, most notably Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, Dr. Dre, Hanz Zimmer, and Kanye West.



“Some people are just gifted and born with this musical ability,” Pope tells Complex. “I didn't have that. Everything I had, I had to train. I think I have acute intelligence in terms of learning ability. So I'm able to learn and understand something and that's what it was with music, I was able to apply myself and work at it.”



While working with Wyclef and Lauryn Hill, Pope co-produced “To Zion,” "Doo Wop," "Everything Is Everything," and several others off The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Following his work with The Fugees, Dr. Dre and Aftermath, and more, Kanye West reached out to him to help actualize the vision of his emerging music label, GOOD Music. As COO of the label, Pope helped produce some of Ye’s most influential songs from that era, like “Bound 2,” and was at the heart of his sixth studio album, Yeezus. Thanks to his contributions to the album, Pope also has a different perspective of other projects that borrow its industrial sound, most notably Travis Scott’s Utopia, which was getting heavy comparisons to Yeezus.



“So do I hear Kanye influences and things that I've been a part of in [Travis’] music? Do I hear Yeezus influences and other influences? By all means,” Pope says. “But to me, that is what he's supposed to do. He's supposed to take that influence, and then do his version of it. And he'll grow from that, and that's to me what he's doing. Of his generation, he's the one that does it. He's the one that pushes the production boundaries.”



Since his legendary work in the 90s and the aughts, Pope has shifted his focus to the next generation– more specifically helping nurture the future producers, artists, and creatives with his company Wrkshp that he handles alongside Dan Gilbert. What has allowed him to adapt to the times has been being open to new sounds and recognizing that music is meant to change and bend for different eras. “I'm constantly observing young people or young artists, and I'm constantly paying attention to the colors they paint with and what people are listening to. You have to stay engaged, you have to stay in the conversation.” Accomplishments aside, Pope recognizes that he can still be a student of the game.



In honor of hip-hop’s 50th birthday, we talked to influential music producer and executive Che Pope about his time working with legends like Lauryn Hill, Dr. Dre, and Diddy, his thoughts on Utopia and Yeezus comparisons, and what hip-hop and R&B will look like in the next 50 years.



You signed a contract with Teddy Riley as a junior finance major at Hampton University. What happens after that? How did you get started in music and production?

I think my interest in music production happened when I was 16. I think I was going into my junior year in high school. And I went to school from Boston, I was from the inner city in Boston, but I was part of a busing program so I went to school in the Jewish community called Brookline High. I went there from like, sixth grade, all the way to 12th grade. And so, when you start going to school with white kids, you start knowing about rock music and learning a little bit about their culture and stuff. So one of the groups I had listened to when I was in eighth grade or something was AC/DC. One of the first songs I heard had an AC/DC sample in it. So it just made me start listening to music differently. I started understanding what was going on. We all listen to music like a fan. We're not necessarily paying attention to what the drums are doing. And I had an interest in a friend of mine who was a DJ. And so I had turntables. And I don't think I was really interested in being a DJ. But I had turntables and I had records, so I think it's 16, all of a sudden,



I started hearing music differently. I started hearing like, what are the drums doing? What is the bass doing? What is the guitar doing? And then my school was right down the street from the Berklee School of Music. So just the proximity of Boston and all these colleges around there, five minutes from Boston University, 10 minutes from Boston College, 10 minutes from Northeastern, 15 minutes from Harvard. So by Berkelee, it was a bunch of music stores. I didn't have the money, so I couldn't afford to buy the equipment. So I would just go into the store and use the equipment. And sometimes before basketball practice, I would just go kill time in the music store. And that just happened over and over, and I started learning all the equipment. I went to college, they had a studio at my college at Hampton University. I wasn't a music major, but I knew all the gear in the studio. So I went to the head of the music department and was like, “Yo, can I use the studio?” And he was like, “You’re a finance major. Why would I let you use it?” But I was like, “Yo, I know every piece of gear in it. I guarantee you I know better than you, your music majors.” And so I went in there and was teaching him how to use everything, and after that, he let me just come in the studio. So that was big for me, [especially] as a person who did not own equipment. So I think when the opportunity came with Teddy [Riley], I can't say that I was taking college seriously. I think the only thing that I was taking seriously was music. And the rest is history from there.



How would you describe your production style, and how did you develop the skills to become this “hired assassin” as you’ve described yourself in the past?

I think initially, I was just relentless. I always think I had a really strong work ethic. I got that from my grandfather, when there was something I was passionate about. Some people are just gifted and born with this musical ability. I didn't have that. Everything I had, I had to train. I think I have an acute intelligence in terms of learning ability. So I'm able to learn and understand something and that's what it was with music, I was able to apply myself and work at it. I loved records, I loved vinyl, and I loved the cats that were digging in the crates and all that like Lord Finesse and Showbiz. I met them early on, and they fascinated me.