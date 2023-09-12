Women Are Throwing Large Bra Cup Sizes At Drake. A Lingerie Expert Answers Burning Questions About the Viral Trend

On July 6, Drake made a request for fans to throw things at him during his It’s All A Blur Tour—but not phones, or other miscellaneous objects—although that has become a trend for live shows these days. Instead, he called for something much sexier to be launched at him: bras.

“Can we set a new stage rule for tour?” Drake asked . “If you’re gonna throw shit up here, just make it bras.” And when Drake asks, fans deliver just that (and then some).

At the Chicago show, one of the first bras landed onstage. “Oh yeah, this is definitely how I like it right here,” Drake gushed, while examining the lingerie. “Damn, shit… 38DD, never let me down before.” On July 21, during one of his stops in New York City, a woman pitched a bra onstage that left Drake in shock. “Damn, 36G?” he said, gobsmacked. “Locate this woman immediately!” The woman got so much attention from the viral moment that she ultimately landed a deal with Playboy. Since then, Drake has received bras from fans around the country, with cup sizes ranging from A to 36L (yes, L). In two months, he received so many bras that he shared a picture of him in a warehouse-resembling room in which the floors were lined with a rainbow of undergarments.