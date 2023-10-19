Hype Williams Breaks Down His Top 10 Music Videos
For the first time ever, Hype Williams details his favorite music videos and offers behind-the-scenes insight on how they came to be.
First of all I have to say thank you, not only to the illustrious people at Complex for making all of this possible, but also to all of the people who I’ve had the great honor to work for and with over all of these years. It’s a humbling reality to say the least to have been doing anything consistently for 30 years, yet here I am. Still going.
The majority of my life’s work has revolved around the marriage of music and visuals. When I was asked to give my “top 10” favorite music videos of all time, I hesitated. Had to think about that concept for a second. In the past it may have been easy to do, but now I don’t look at these films as just music videos—more like moments in time that I got to share with many great artists, musicians, family, and friends.
So with that said, here are some of my fondest memories (none of which should ever be categorized or placed in any kind of particular order). Just paintings hanging up on a wall, made collectively by groups of filmmakers and artists dedicated to their craft. To me these should be looked at with love as experiences we all got to share together while “growing up” (visual music).
