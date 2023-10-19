Hype Williams Breaks Down His Top 10 Music Videos

For the first time ever, Hype Williams details his favorite music videos and offers behind-the-scenes insight on how they came to be.

Oct 19, 2023

First of all I have to say thank you, not only to the illustrious people at Complex for making all of this possible, but also to all of the people who I’ve had the great honor to work for and with over all of these years. It’s a humbling reality to say the least to have been doing anything consistently for 30 years, yet here I am. Still going.


The majority of my life’s work has revolved around the marriage of music and visuals. When I was asked to give my “top 10” favorite music videos of all time, I hesitated. Had to think about that concept for a second. In the past it may have been easy to do, but now I don’t look at these films as just music videos—more like moments in time that I got to share with many great artists, musicians, family, and friends.


So with that said, here are some of my fondest memories (none of which should ever be categorized or placed in any kind of particular order). Just paintings hanging up on a wall, made collectively by groups of filmmakers and artists dedicated to their craft. To me these should be looked at with love as experiences we all got to share together while “growing up” (visual music).

“California Love” - Dr. Dre and Tupac Shakur

Back then, for whatever reason Jada [Pinkett Smith] decided not to direct it, and Philip Atwell asked me to come on board to direct this video for Dre. The two of us used to talk about working together all the time, and this one was bound to be an epic experience (to say the very least!).

“Doin’ It” - LL Cool J

This one was a pinnacle moment for Todd (LL Cool J), and I remember he wanted to do something that felt like what his favorite filmmaker, Quentin Tarantino, was doing at the time with Pulp Fiction. So this video was meant to be both sexy and surreal at the same time, just like the music.

“Big Pimpin” - Jay-Z featuring UGK

Hov graciously opened a fashion show (Julien Macdonald) I was doing in London (my first time ever as creative director), and asked me to do this video. For me the song instantly transported the listener to Carnival (Timbaland’s track was filled with color), and I wanted the world to experience that visual with me. Like a cultural celebration, while at the same time the pinnacle of what would become known forever as “lifestyle.”

“Flava in Ya Ear (Remix)” - Craig Mack featuring Busta Rhymes, Rampage, LL Cool J, and the Notorious B.I.G.

This was one of those great moments in life where you decide for yourself, “What the heck am I even made of?” Everyone on set felt like we were making something special (whether it was good or bad). And tensions rose so high that it was almost proof the outcome would be great.

“Big Poppa”/“Warning” - The Notorious B.I.G.

I categorize both of these as one video, one singular memory because that was how it was supposed to be received. And also because this was the first time I’d get to work with the legendary hip-hop artist himself, in my first long-form music video.

“Can It All Be So Simple” - Wu-Tang Clan

This was another classic “moment in time” experience for me, as this cabal of legendary icons were all just getting started on what would be a lifetime journey of making music together as (in my humble opinion) hip-hop’s first real “super group.”

“The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” - Missy Elliott

I think for me the fact that this video is considered [one of] Rolling Stones“Greatest Hip-Hop Music Video of All Time” speaks volumes about the moment that we had. Plus I got the great honor of directing Missy’s very first video as a solo artist.

“Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” - Busta Rhymes

Again, another pinnacle and legacy moment for and with my lifetime brother Busta. He single-handedly taught me more about where I was able to take the visual medium than any other artist I’ve ever had the honor of working with.

“Mo Mo Mo Problems” - The Notorious B.I.G. featuring Puff Daddy and Mase

This also happens to be yet another definitive-moment-in-time video for all of us, I would say. It really helped me as an artist to visually understand the power of commercialism (or commercial art) in music videos. I truly felt like I was organically selling a “bigger idea” or bigger picture, which was hip-hop as a commodity. [The] larger than life (“hype aesthetic”).

“Hate Me Now” - Nas featuring Puff Daddy

This video for many reasons is a tremendously fond memory, mostly because of the power it held. To me, now and forever, whenever you think of this song you instantly think of this video. To end the ’90s with that was huge, even though I had done it many times before. It was the “glory/God” sound of the sample inside of the music married with these visuals that meant so much. There was and is power in it.

Bonus Video: “Drunk in Love” - Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z

This was epic, plus a lot of fun to shoot. And the reason I had to include it was [that] it was the first (and last) time the three of us would ever get to shoot something together. Also I believe it has to be the fastest music video production to ever be filmed (less than three hours in total from start to finish). Hype World record!

