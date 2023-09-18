Teezo Touchdown Did the Impossible. Take Notes.

In the weeks leading up to this release date, you ran around, playing your album for some of your friends in the industry. What was that experience like?

As much as I want the listeners to make memories with it, I'm making memories with it, as well. The first person I played the album for was Janelle Monáe at Wonderland. She had those three things I’ve been talking about. The hospitality she had.... We were all sitting in the studio just playing this album, and afterwards they poured into me and they told me how great it is and what they love about it. Even with Paris Texas, I pulled up on them when they were at rehearsals. I was like, "You know what? I'm going to call us a car and we're about to just ride around." The Camp Flog Gnaw lineup had just been announced, so I was like, "Yo, y'all seen the mural yet?" They're like, "Nah." So that was a memory. We hopped in the car, drove all the way there, playing the album. Halfway through the album, we got out, looked at the mural, and took that in. Then we hopped back in the car and finished the album. So we're just making all these great memories with people.



After you played the album for Drake, he wrote on Instagram that he'd just heard "some of the best music ever." Can you talk about what that moment was like for you?

Yeah, I'll talk about the very high of that moment. Waking up to that and seeing that [was a] very high moment. Because one, his penmanship, how he integrates R&B into what he does, and of course the acting background... He's achieved a lot of things that a lot of artists aspire to be. So as a fan, to hear that was great. But then also that same day, I got this influx of negative comments and stuff like that. So literally the highest day I felt of my career was also literally me bogged up, like, "Dang, they're not really liking the album. Is my album bad?" Literally for a minute I felt like I heard it with their ears. Like, "Wait a minute. What is this? Is this is a Disney song?" [Teezo stops and reconsiders.] Well, a Disney song isn't bad. I'd love to have a Disney song. [Laughs.] But umm... For a split second, I heard it with their ears. And then Monique Avant, my hairstylist, was like, "If you had 100 people that love you, and 10 didn't… Now you have 100,000 people that love you, so you're going to have—excuse my math—but you're going to have that many more people that dislike you.” That was my first time feeling that. But it's over now. Don't try it. Like, "Oh, we know where to get him." It's not going to work anymore. Like, who are you going to believe? Are you going to listen to what Drake said? Or are you going to listen to what User749 said?

What else do you remember from that moment with Drake? What was the energy of that day like?

That day, Monique was like, "Yo, we have to wash his hair. I understand we're busy, but we have to wash his hair." And I was like, "Alright, fine, we'll finally take my hair out." So the day that I finally take my hair out is the day that happened. So that picture is very funny because it's like the one day that, you know... I'm usually always ready. But that was the sentiment on its own. I always tell people—and I tell myself—I couldn't imagine Chance the Rapper posting me in 2019 or Trippie Redd bringing me out to L.A. for the first time or staying at Lil Yachty's house the day before I go sign... I didn't know that this is how it would happen. So I think that was just another example of: I didn't know how it would happen, or even if it would happen. It was just a great moment because like, wow, this album that we've made a million times and scrapped, to hear what he said publicly and to hear that validation, I'm still living off of that moment.

You've done a great job of building a world around your music and fleshing out the Teezo Touchdown persona. How would you describe the difference or separation between the Teezo Touchdown persona and the person behind it? Is there any separation?

There's not really a separation. The only thing is... Greg Phillinganes has a saying that you're never more of an artist than you are a human. So it's just like those days when I woke up on the wrong side of the bed, but I have to go do a photo shoot or I have to hop on a meeting. And my team always tells me, like, "You don't have to. Feel free to have those moments." But I think that's the most difficult part about it. I don't want someone to run into me on one of my bad days, and that's that one story that he tells in every single room. So I think that's probably the only downside that I'm dealing with right now, of there not being any separation. I grew up like basically an only child, because all of my siblings are way older than me, so I've pretty much always been a kid in my room, just making music. So that's not really different. I'm very human, so just dealing with those days when I still have to do this... But number two, like I always say, the professionalism. I chose to do this, so if I have a bad day, it's up to me to make sure that before I step out of the hotel room, I correct it. I can deal with that behind those doors.



Let’s talk about fashion for a minute. How would you describe your personal style?

My personal style is... Even today, I'm Marc Jacobs to the toe right now. But it's not just because it's Fashion Week. Everyone that you see me with, I have a story with them. With Marc Jacobs, I always say if you ever see me out of the country, first thank God. Then second, thank Marc Jacobs, because he was the person that got me my passport.

Then… Telfar was one of the first brands to reach out to me, and I'm super spoiled by them and the love that they embrace me with. Then you have Matthew M. Williams. We have the story of "I'm Just a Fan," meeting him, and just having these conversations...



So everything as far as fashion, it's not even on a name basis. I'll talk to Kerwin Frost and he'll say a designer's name. I'm like, "Who?" [Laughs.] And he understands that I do the fashion [things] and I respect it, but I wasn't really versed in it. But now I think I'm getting versed in it in the most organic way, and it's all from actually meeting these people. So with fashion, it's definitely that, as far as the love. But then also knowing that as an artist, I want to make sure that you can identify me and you know what I am. And that you can be me for Halloween as well. [Laughs.]



You dress very well, but I know everyone has things they'd do differently when they look back. Do you have any fashion regrets?

Give me one moment. I'm sure I do. [Pauses to think.] It's not even a fashion regret. It's more, like, I just cringe at a previous version of myself. It doesn't have to be years. It can be like the 2018 rollout. It changes. I cringe a lot. But I always say I use what sticks, and if it falls off, then it falls off. But whatever sticks, I really continue on to the next level. So I don't think I have any regrets, but if you look at the timeline of everything, you can see what I stopped doing. I can't think of it right now, but it's something that I stopped doing.



I’m a big believer in manifestation, and I know you’ve talked about it too. So before this interview ends, I want to give you a moment to look into the camera and manifest something.

Sure. [Teezo takes a few minutes to write something down on his sticky note. Then he folds it up and puts it in his pocket.] Alright, so I'm not going to share that with the camera. But what I will share with you is if you have a dream or something that you feel is unattainable, I want you to write it down first, so you can hold it. You can read it to yourself every day and every night. I wish I could go back home and find it, but I definitely have a notebook where I was like, "Yo, I want a laptop. I want this and that." I want to find it so bad because everything that I wrote down on that, I'm pretty sure I've crossed off of that list. So if I have advice for that: I would say write it down, so you can see it and feel it in your hand and smell it. Like I just did.



Do you have any other advice for young fans watching or reading this?

My advice is to take the three things that I'm taking right now. Number one, hospitality. How is it when people come around you? How do you treat them, even if it's grabbing them a water, like, "Hey, do you need anything?" It can be as small as that or as big as your imagination can go. Number two, professionalism. That goes without saying. If you're in school or if you have a job right now, look at the structure of it. Look how they want you to be there on time. Look at how the dress code is. Take the skeleton of that and apply it to yourself as far as the discipline goes. And number three, love what you do. And if you haven't found that yet, it's okay. Use that time to try things. Just explore as much as you can until you find that thing that really puts a spark in your eye. Make sure that it's something healthy. If you fill in those three things, that's better than any advice I can give you right now. But I'll probably have some more for you in the next interview. [Laughs.]



We can end with a question I've been asking everyone lately... What's the meaning of life?

The meaning of life... To me, I believe the meaning of life is to love, of course, and also to serve. I think “do unto others” is the meaning of life. So whatever you want, instead of waiting on it to happen for you, do it to the next person. And don't do it expecting it to come back. Do it and forget about it. I think we're here to love and serve.