You Can Call Midwxst a Rapper, a Hyperpop Artist, a Pop Artist, or an Alt Artist—As Long As You’re Listening

What is your relationship with the hyperpop scene currently? Obviously that's where you came from, but you also make other kinds of music, too. What do you think when people call you a "hyperpop artist"?

I'm just kind of like, "cool." I'm not going to sit here and say, "No I'm not," because I am. I'm an artist at the end of the day. I'm a hyperpop artist. I'm a rap artist. I'm a pop artist. I'm an alt artist. I'm cool with whatever. Some people call me a rapper, and that's cool because I can spit. Some people call me an artist because they see me paying attention to the details, sonically and visually. Some people call me a hyperpop artist because I made some fire ass hyperpop songs. I'm cool with that. When it comes down to putting a label on everybody, though, certain people may not be cool with that. Because all of a sudden their whole sound is getting discredited because it isn't in this niche soundscape that y'all are used to them making. And I think that's dumb. Like, how are you gonna be unsatisfied with the artist creating what they want to create?



How would you describe your generation of musicians and creators? What makes you guys stand out from those who came before?

We care for the small things, like Ash, aldn, myself, so many of us. And we all bounce ideas off each other. We're very cooperative. That's a big reason why 2021 was such a big year for all of us. We all worked with one another. You wouldn't see one name without seeing another. And you wouldn't see a name without seeing the person that shot the video. A perfect example is Overcast. When Brakence's first video dropped on there, everybody lost their minds. Then all of a sudden that became a cultural hub for what the scene was at the time. Those videos meant so much to us. It's crazy to think about that. The community was so tight-knit, and we never really let anybody tell us what we could do and couldn't do. We just kind of did it.



I'm interested in the way you guys all used Discord to build a community and make music together. Can you break down how you guys use it?

Yeah, I’ll break it down. So, you would create a private server... Let's say it's 2021, peak pandemic, and this is a server with me, glaive, Curtains, and blackwinterwells. It's blackwinterwells' server so they send an invite to all the other friends who want to join. Then everyone joins the server, and you jump into a voice chat with them. You start sharing your screen, showing what you're working on, and someone's like, "OK, what if you do this? Do you want to add drums on it?" And then all of a sudden this whole collaborative process is started, and everybody is working and bouncing ideas off of one another.



In these servers, we'd split it up, like, "OK, you go after this person. This person goes after this person. Write your verse based off of this person's verse." We would all go in separate voice channels. There would be like four people in one and five people in another, all making a song. And that's what Discord is. That's what it became for us. When you think of Discord, you think of a place to lounge and chill with friends and game on. But we utilized it and literally turned it into a studio. And that's the coolest part about the scene.



It's because we didn't have anything else. We couldn't go to the studio. We couldn't just book time in the studio and slide to it. Everything was shut down [because of the pandemic].



You’ve been putting out music for a while, but obviously a debut album is a big deal. What was your goal for E3? What did you want to accomplish?

I wanted to create a universe. The concept of this album has existed since I was 17 years old. I've had the idea of making an album about myself and what I've been going through, but I didn't expect it would come so soon, if I'm being honest. At the same time, though, everything told me that right now is the time I need to make this, because I was going through a lot of stuff mentally and emotionally throughout the entire making of this project. Everybody that was working on this—Drew, Sophie, Zuko—everybody can attest to the emotional distress I was in. This album became so much more than just music for me. I dealt with things that I never talk about ever in my life. I talked about things—intrusive thoughts and things that were going on in my life—that I never had enough courage to have a conversation about. But it felt so right this time around.



This was the perfect time to show the world who I am, and get a peek into who Edgar is. Each one of these songs, you can identify as something that is unique to me. It sounds like me, and that's the thing that I care about the most. I'm excited to get it out, because I've never sat on music for this long, and I am a very big person on teasing and previewing music. So I was sitting here like, "Fuck, man." It's rough because I wanted to show it so much, but that's the beauty of it: taking people by surprise and letting the music speak for itself.



Would you say there's a theme or a storyline to the album?

Yeah. E3 is like a beautiful fairy tale gone wrong. Imagine what your preconceptions are of what being in love is, and then seeing it slowly get warped track over track over track. You see the reality of what that relationship was, and how you were acting during the relationship, through somebody else's perspective. All of these little stories add up and create a universe in a sense. It's me and my search for what true love is.



I like how you used voice notes from your real family throughout the album. Why did you want to do that?

The album is a story, and when you think of stories, you think of narration. Look at how Metro Boomin had his album recently. That shit felt like a movie, dog. It made the album an experience. It made it better and bigger. And my family is such a vital part of me. Without my family, I wouldn't be the person I am. I wouldn't be as comfortable talking to y'all right now. Straight up. They're a pivotal part of my life, and I wouldn't be who I am without them. My mom and my dad are damn-near my manager. That's a relationship that I'm very blessed to have. I wanted to show people who might not have that type of connection. Man, I hope my grandma's voice note on the end of "Ready For You" is gonna make somebody who lost their grandparent feel warmth in their heart. People can relate to the music more than if it was just empty. This is something that's important to me, and it's a creative way to express it throughout the album.



I know you recorded this album in a big studio, which was new for you. What was that experience like?

Bro, bro, bro! It was crazy. Dominic Fike recorded some of his songs from Sunburn there. And both Justins were there [at the same time as me]. Justin Bieber was in Studio A, Justin Timberlake was in Studio B, and we were in Studio C. Bro, I just walked out of the bathroom and Justin Timberlake's standing in this little kitchen area in Conway [Recording Studios]. I'm like, "Oh, it's Justin Timberlake." I just walk out, like, "Bro, did that really just happen?" It was crazy just seeing how many albums got recorded in those rooms. Mac Miller recorded Swimming in some of those rooms. Some of Cherry Bomb got recorded there. "Neon Guts" got made there. There are some crazy songs that have been made there. As a music nerd and as somebody who cares for music deeply, I was in there tweaking out. It just added to how much this music meant to me, because it was being created in such a cool space.



It was such a unique experience for me. This is the first time I'm recording with an engineer. This is the first time I'm having somebody help me behind the mic. Like, having somebody else touch my voice is weird to me, because I've done it myself up until this point. I literally just got it mixed and mastered, but I've tracked every demo and recorded every song on my laptop or on my desktop. So this is new territory for me. Going into it, I was really skeptical, but I ended up feeling so comfortable with this. Big ups to Drew Drucker and Sophie Gray for helping me with that, because without them, I wouldn't have been able to be as comfortable in these spaces. They were such pivotal people in making that become a thing, so shout out to them.