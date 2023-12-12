Wu-Tang Clan Will Have a Las Vegas Residency

RZA told the publication that the group has been in talks about the residency for five years. For him, the opportunity comes at the right time, just as the genre turned 50 this year.

“Hip-hop is rich in its content and what it offers creatively to an audience,” RZA said, explaining that the group wants to put the genre “on flagpoles to show that hip-hop can go where any other art form has gone before.”

“I think the art form has evolved,” he added.