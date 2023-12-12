Wu-Tang Clan Will Have a Las Vegas Residency

Wu-Tang Clan is heading to Sin City.
The New York Times reports that the group will debut its Las Vegas residency in February when the city hosts its first Super Bowl.
“Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues … The Las Vegas Residency” will kick off at the Theater at Virgin Hotels in Vegas beginning on Super Bowl weekend, Feb 9-10. The group will return on March 22-23, at the time that fans will head to the city to bet on NCAA college basketball tournaments.
RZA told the publication that the group has been in talks about the residency for five years. For him, the opportunity comes at the right time, just as the genre turned 50 this year.
“Hip-hop is rich in its content and what it offers creatively to an audience,” RZA said, explaining that the group wants to put the genre “on flagpoles to show that hip-hop can go where any other art form has gone before.”
“I think the art form has evolved,” he added.
He also hopes Wu-Tang’s residency opens Las Vegas up to other rappers. “I’m in that spirit of loving where there’s a hub of art and then loving that I—in my talent and the Wu-Tang brothers—can add to that hub and of course eventually invite more hip-hop artists to come and play in this sandbox with us,” RZA said.
Tickets for the group’s residency go on sale on Friday, and more performances will be added over the next few months.
Many famous performers have played residences in Vegas, including Adele, Katy Perry, and Usher, who is set to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show.