Taylor Swift Issues Cease and Desist to College Student Who Was Tracking Her Jet Online

Taylor Swift issued a cease and desist to a college student who was tracking her private jet.

The Washington Post reports that Jack Sweeney, who attends the University of Central Florida, was told in December to stop posting the whereabouts of the singer’s PJ or he would face legal action.

In addition to having a general page that tracks celebrity jets, Sweeney had also set up the social media page, @taylorswiftsjets, which shared the location and times of Swift’s plane, using public data from the FAA and other data he collected from amateur sources online.

Followers recently noticed the Instagram account had been disabled—now it’s clear why. In the cease and desist, Swift’s attorneys cautioned Sweeney that they would "have no choice but to pursue any and all legal remedies" unless he stopped his "stalking and harassing behavior."