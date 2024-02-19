Suge Knight Argues Double Standard Exists Over How Dr. Dre and Chris Brown’s History With Domestic Violence Is Treated

Suge Knight is shining a light on the music industry’s double standard of Dr. Dre and Chris Brown.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Collect Call, the incarcerated music exec discussed the differences in how the two are treated and perceived based on their respective pasts of abuse and assault of women.

“You can have a man that’s part of that secret society and they gonna give him an award—the Impact Award,” Suge said at around the 17:30 minute mark. “That motherfucker beat up more bitches than anybody. This man gets an award for beating up women. Chris Brown is stripped of his crown and not saying it was right that him and Rihanna got into it and they had a fight or he beat her up. I’m not saying that, but what I’m saying is this: he had a fight with one woman or he beat up one woman—and they still casting stones at him.”