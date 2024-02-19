Suge Knight Argues Double Standard Exists Over How Dr. Dre and Chris Brown’s History With Domestic Violence Is Treated

Suge Knight is shining a light on the music industry’s double standard of Dr. Dre and Chris Brown.
On a recent episode of his podcast, Collect Call, the incarcerated music exec discussed the differences in how the two are treated and perceived based on their respective pasts of abuse and assault of women.
“You can have a man that’s part of that secret society and they gonna give him an award—the Impact Award,” Suge said at around the 17:30 minute mark. “That motherfucker beat up more bitches than anybody. This man gets an award for beating up women. Chris Brown is stripped of his crown and not saying it was right that him and Rihanna got into it and they had a fight or he beat her up. I’m not saying that, but what I’m saying is this: he had a fight with one woman or he beat up one woman—and they still casting stones at him.”
Knight continued, “They don’t give him his cigar, they don’t let him come perform, they don’t let him pretty much win awards. But you can have an Impact Award with Andre,” referencing the Grammy Award, Global Impact Award named after Dre. Jay-Z was this year’s recipient of the award.
Suge’s comparison of Dre and Brown follows the R&B singer’s claims that he was uninvited from playing in the 2024 NBA All-Star celebrity game.
“I was asked by the NBA to play in the All-Star game this year! Only for them to call later and say they couldn't do it because of their sponsors like Ruffles,” Brown wrote on Instagram. “At this point, I'm sick of people bothering me and I'm tired of living in the fucking past. I posted the emails so y’all could see. The NBA still was tryna get me to come and sit courtside… not fucking happening.”
“I only go where I’m appreciated,” he wrote in another post.