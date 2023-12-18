Watch Scarface Play His Southern Rap Classics on NPR's ‘Tiny Desk Concert’

Scarface performed a number of his classics on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

During the 31-minute set, he played six songs: “On My Block,” “Mary Jane,” “I Seen a Man Die,” Fuck Faces,” “Mind Playing Tricks on Me,” and a tribute to 2Pac with their 1997 collaboration “Smile.”

The Houston rapper also had a special guest join him: his longtime collaborator Mike Dean, who worked on Scarface’s 1994 album The Diary and 1997 album The Untouchable, among others. The band was rounded out with an eight-piece collective of musicians.