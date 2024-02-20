Nicki Minaj Wants Katt Williams to Join Her Pink Friday 2 World Tour

Nicki Minaj has a special request.

The Pink Friday 2 rapper hopped on Instagram Live on Monday, where she wondered if Katt Williams would want to tour with her.

“Now, I know that this is the busiest man in show business, okay? I know that he’s rich, and I know that he’s the funniest man in show biz,” she said. “Can y’all hit up Katt Williams and ask him what would be his price … to be a part of the Pink Friday 2/Gag City Tour?”