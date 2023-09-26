Megan Thee Stallion Issues PSA on Mental Health: 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay'

Megan Thee Stallion is encouraging her fans to be aware of their mental health.
On Tuesday, the Houston native issued a public service announcement for Seize the Awkward.
“I’ve always been told I gotta be strong,” she says in the clip. “Thick-skinned. Stiff upper lip. Tough as nails. But to be everything for everybody, it wears on you. ‘Black don't crack,’ they say, but it can. I can. We all can."
She adds, "It's okay to not be okay."
She ends the video by urging her Hotties to support their family and friends when they’re struggling.
"It's important that we regularly check in on our friends and family and make sure to show empathy, encouragement, and love when they're struggling," Megan Thee Stallion said in a press release, per Mashable. "A strong support system can make a powerful difference in someone's life."
Seize the Awkward is a campaign that aims to make young people not feel alone. It began in 2018 as part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and The Jed Foundation, in collaboration with the Ad Council.
Meg has been enthusiastic about spotlighting mental health. A year ago, she created Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too, a website that pools mental health resources and is particularly aimed at Black women.