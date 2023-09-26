Megan Thee Stallion Issues PSA on Mental Health: 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay'

Megan Thee Stallion is encouraging her fans to be aware of their mental health.

On Tuesday, the Houston native issued a public service announcement for Seize the Awkward.

“I’ve always been told I gotta be strong,” she says in the clip. “Thick-skinned. Stiff upper lip. Tough as nails. But to be everything for everybody, it wears on you. ‘Black don't crack,’ they say, but it can. I can. We all can."

She adds, "It's okay to not be okay."

She ends the video by urging her Hotties to support their family and friends when they’re struggling.