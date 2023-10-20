Kelela Announces 'Rave:N, the Remixes' Album, Shares "Contact (Karen Nyame KG Remix)"

Kelela has shared the single and accompanying visual for “Contact (Karen Nyame KG Remix)” from her Rave:N, the Remixes album.

The remix project is a collection of reworked songs from the singer’s 2023 album, Raven. Alongside the arrival of Karen Nyame KG’s remix of “Contact,” Kelela has also shared the single’s vignette by director Yasser Abubeker. The video features Kelela’s silhouette against the backdrop of Tokyo.

“Sometimes I feel like I make original tracks just to experience the remix…I think about how something will be interpolated while I’m writing and recording,” Kelela said in a press release. “Each one is exhilarating to hear/add to and KG’s remix was no exception. It’s hitting supreme levels of sexy—makes me wanna seduce someone on the dance floor."

She added, “I saw a tweet yesterday in response to the teaser for this song that said: ‘One thing bout you? You gon’ imagine then RE-imagine a body of work.’ and it made me feel so seen.”

Watch the visual for the “Contact” remix up top, or stream it below.