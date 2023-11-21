Joey Badass on First Week Sales: 'They Trying to Make It Seem Like Everybody Flopping'

Joey Badass is sounding off on whether album sales actually matter.

The “Waves” rapper took to X on Monday, writing, “Fuck first-week sales. They simply don’t matter anymore for the simple fact that no one is buying albums. I mean, when’s the last time anyone you know bought an album?”

He continued, pointing out that for a streamed song to count as a sale, “you need to listen to every song like 1000+ times.” He added, “They trynna make it seem like everybody flopping when it reality they changed the rules,” concluding, “At this point, just shut the fuck up and enjoy the music.”