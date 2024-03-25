Jasmine Guy Tearfully Recalls 2Pac Telling Her ‘He Wasn't Gonna Make It Past 25’

Jasmine Guy opened up about the last time she saw 2Pac.

The actress shared the story on The Breakfast Club, telling the hosts that she saw the rapper at his mother, Afeni Shakur’s home in Stone Mountain, Georgia after his prison stint in October 1995.

“I hadn’t seen him for a while,” she says in the video below. “He was like, ‘I’m strong now’ because he was infirmed so he wanted me to see his little prison push-up muscles, knuckles were all black,’” she added. “I was like, ‘Yeah, you look good,’ and then he went out with his friends. I hung out with Afeni.”