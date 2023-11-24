Nipsey Hussle-Inspired Album Series by J. Stone Features New Collab by Late Rapper

J. Stone has dropped off his new project, The Definition of Success, which includes a new feature from Nipsey Hussle.
The song, “Foundation,” also features B.H. and was produced by Hit-Boy.
In October, Stone shared a screenshot of a text conversation between him and Nipsey, showing how the late rapper helped Stone name his new album. In January 2019, Nipsey told Stone that his next album should be titled The Definition of Loyalty, which came out that November.
Nipsey then told Stone that his next offering should be the second installation in the series, keeping the same The Definition Of title. Nipsey gave Stone a few options, including “success.”
Stone’s 17-track album boasts additional hip-hop heavyweights like Bun B, Dave East, Trae Tha Truth, Dom Kennedy, Xzibit, and more.
You can listen to the album on Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal.
Hit-Boy celebrated the Nipsey collab with a video of them listening to “Foundation” in the studio.