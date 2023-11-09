Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Celebrate Son's First Birthday

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean’s son turned one on Nov. 8 — and the couple celebrated the precious moment.
Both artists took to their respective Instagram Stories to share snapshots of the precious moment at what appears to be a zoo. A turtle in a water tank can be seen in the background of both images from IG. “Daddy so proud and grateful for you son!” Sean wrote. “We celebrating all week. Noah’s big one!”
Aiko wrote, “First birthday,” alongside a heart.
Noah is the celebrity couple's first child together. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came, my baby Yoda, my Sani,” Aiko wrote on IG, following Noah’s birth.
In June, Sean celebrated his first-ever Father’s Day. “First Father’s Day,” he wrote on IG alongside a series of photos. “All the Daddies out there stay solid and protect ya kids. They need us and we need them more, Love you dad @planet_jimbo.”
Included in the set of images is a photo of the Detroit rapper holding his son, one of Sean and his dad, and a photo of Sean, Aiko, Noah, and Aiko’s 13-year-old daughter O’Ryan, among others.
Noah is Sean’s first kid and Aiko’s second. She also shares 14-year-old Namiko with singer O'Ryan Browner, brother of B2K's Omarion.
In the weeks leading up to Noah’s birth, Sean spoke with TMZ about fatherhood and his plans to take time off to focus on family. “I’m definitely taking some time for it to just be us,” he said. “You got to. Can’t really put a time limit on it. You gotta feel it out. Shout to all the mothers and dads doin’ it, you know?”