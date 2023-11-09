Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Celebrate Son's First Birthday

Noah is the celebrity couple's first child together. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came, my baby Yoda, my Sani,” Aiko wrote on IG, following Noah’s birth.

In June, Sean celebrated his first-ever Father’s Day. “First Father’s Day,” he wrote on IG alongside a series of photos. “All the Daddies out there stay solid and protect ya kids. They need us and we need them more, Love you dad @planet_jimbo.”

Included in the set of images is a photo of the Detroit rapper holding his son, one of Sean and his dad, and a photo of Sean, Aiko, Noah, and Aiko’s 13-year-old daughter O’Ryan, among others.