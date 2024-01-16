Anderson .Paak Spotted With Singer Sterre Amid Divorce

How long the Silk Sonic artist and Sterre have been seeing each other is unknown. News of Paak’s split emerged over the weekend when he allegedly filed for divorce from his wife, Jaylyn Chang, also known as South Korean-American singer Jae Lin.

The couple married in 2010 and share two sons, 11-year-old Soul Rasheed and 6-year-old Shine Paak. Their father is seeking joint legal and physical custody, and is looking to split his and his ex’s assets equally.

Anderson .Paak and his son Soul are slated to co-star in the singer’s directorial debut dramatic comedy film K-Pops!, which was announced in 2022.