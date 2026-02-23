Brazen Barbie is Here for the Long Run

Brazen Barbie’s career was only just warming up when she caught the attention of the scene and critics alike with the release of her 2023 single “CHECK.”

The previous year marked a renewed wave in female rap and proved a breakout year for many women MCs in the US, including GloRilla, Ice Spice, Lola Brooke, Maiya The Don, and Scar Lip. That momentum carried over to Australia, where Brazen—alongside artists like Miss Kaninna and Vv Pete—emerged as one of the country’s most exciting rappers.



While not everyone who rose during this wave, at home or abroad, was able to find lasting footing, Brazen has flourished. Following “CHECK,” she released a run of standout singles, including the lucid “DON’T TALK,” the bass-heavy “Miss Andry,” and the anthemic “HEAVY RINGS.” The momentum brought both local and international radio support, including a feature on The Ebro Show, recognition as an Acclaim All Star, and the release of two mixtapes last year. Brazen has proved herself to be both a prolific artist and a prudent executor. Her projects, BRAZEN and TOO BRAZEN, were released in quick succession—the former in August and the latter in December. To outside observers, it may have seemed the tracks were created over several years and later split into two projects, but as she explains, each had a completely separate workflow and was released shortly after it was made. “I made the first project over a couple of months, and then the second one in about six to eight weeks.” The ability to release on her own schedule is part of why she has chosen, at this stage of her career, to remain independent despite label interest in Australia and abroad. While she has a small team supporting her—including a manager and publicist—she remains largely responsible for holding herself accountable to her own vision. “No one can do any of the work for you,” she says. She attributes that sense of personal responsibility to her past as a track athlete—one who may well have made it to the Olympics had she continued. “I mean, we’ll never know if I was going to make it to the Olympics,” she laughs. “[But] I was really good, and I could’ve stayed with it. My trainers at the time were like, ‘If you really put your head down, we could try and get you there.’” She ultimately left track to pursue music, but the throughline between the two is one she draws herself: both are deeply individual pursuits. “[Like track] music is like an individual sport. You have to be disciplined enough to do everything yourself.” As she gears up for a 2026 which will include more music, including a new single out on March 27 called “Say What,” and a European tour, we spoke to Brazen Barbie about her music journey so far.

You’ve been in the game now for a couple of years. How did you get into music? I started singing first, actually. I really wanted to be on The Voice (laughs). I also played cello in primary school. I always wanted to rap but didn’t realise I could just start doing it. I began properly around 16 or 17. I guess also, my mum listens to so much music every day—all different types—and I grew up around that. I was always surrounded by music, and that impacted me a lot.



You really came onto the scene’s radar in 2023 with “CHECK” and established yourself as one of the country’s best rap acts. You’re from Perth and moved to Melbourne soon after that. What was the thinking behind the move? Thank you! With the move, and with Perth, there’s not much that goes on there creatively, and being a rapper, there’s just nowhere to really ‘put it.’ Melbourne is just so much more cultured and there’s so much more creativity here. It’s helped me grow, 100%. There are just so many more like-minded people.



Notably, you’re still independent. I’m sure you’ve had plenty of labels approach you. What’s been behind your decision to stay independent? I’ve had some good offers, both locally and internationally. But labels kind of want you to come established and don’t always want to develop artists. If I signed, I just wouldn't have as much leverage at this point in my career—I just want to do what I do right now. I want to be able to release when I want to release. I want to focus on growing and developing my artistry and not feel restricted at all.

Your last mixtape, TOO BRAZEN, was released in December 2025. Now that the project has been out in the world for a little while, how are you feeling about it? I’m feeling good. But oh my god, the making of it was such a stressful time, but it was really fun. When I finished, I was like, “What am I going to do now?” I did it in about six to eight weeks.

Really? That’s an insanely short workflow. How did you pull that off?

I’m just impatient (laughs). I find it kind of pointless doing it any other way. When I make a song I love it and I’m like, “This has to be out right now!” I’ve also rarely ditched a song, maybe only twice. Pretty much every song I make is going to be put out.

What does your workflow look like in that six-to-eight-week period where you’re making a project? I go to the studio once or twice a week for about four hours and make two or three songs each session. Sometimes the writing feels intense, but I work well under pressure. I’m always writing, but it’s often the songs I write quickly in the studio that turn out the best.



That’s kind of nuts. You have such a strong pen and your lyricism is always really sharp and smart—it seems like it would take way longer to master phrasing on tracks the way you do. Do you have a favourite song off the project? Thank you so much. I have two favourite songs. I love “Pack It Up” and “En Route.”

You’ve spoken in other interviews about your past as a serious track athlete. As far as your approach to being a musician goes, has being an athlete informed how you approach music? Yeah, I was a track athlete, and I also did ballet for 10 years. I was really good at ballet and got the top Cecchetti score. I also did hip-hop and breaking, but then I stopped that to pursue track. With track, I was really good and I could’ve stayed with it. My trainers at the time were like, “If you really put your head down, we could try and get you to the Olympics.”I think with the parallels between track and music, they’re both really individual. Music is like an individual sport. You have to be disciplined enough to do everything yourself. No one can do any of the work for you.

As far as 2026 goes, what’s coming up for you? Any new projects? I’m making new music, I’m working with Chandler Jewels at the moment. I’m working on a couple of singles and I think I’ll take it a bit slower this time with a project. I have a single coming out on March 27 called “Say What” which I’m excited for. I’m also doing a European tour this year—I don’t have dates yet, but that’ll be happening.

Follow Brazen Barbie here for more. Images created by Tom Nicholas Lewis and edited in Adobe Photoshop.