Sony Music Buys Stake in Michael Jackson's Catalog Worth More Than $1.2 Billion

Sony Music is closing in on the largest-ever valuation for a single artist's catalog, as the music conglomerate finalizes a deal to acquire half of Michael Jackson's publishing and recorded masters.

As reported by Billboard, Sony is prepared to pay between $600 and $750 million for a stake in the King of Pop's catalog, which has been valued at around $1.2 billion but could be worth as much as $1.5 billion. As such, the deal represents the most expensive transaction to date for an artist's work and assets.

The deal includes material owned by Jackson's Mijac publishing catalog, including songs from Sly & the Family Stone, Jerry Lee Lewis, Jackie Wilson, Curtis Mayfield, Ray Charles, Percy Sledge, and Dion, among others. Meanwhile, the acquisition does not include royalties from Broadway’s MJ The Musical and other theatrical productions featuring Jackson's work.

Sony's deal surpasses the $1.2 billion Queen is currently seeking for their recorded music, publishing, and royalties from the 2018 film Bohemian Rhapsody. As of press time, neither Sony Music or Jackson’s estate have issued a statement surrounding the deal.

This news arrives ahead of next year's Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic Michael. The film, which will be produced by the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClainis, will star the late artist’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, and is scheduled to hit theaters on April 18, 2025.