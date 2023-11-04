Playboi Carti on First Linking With ‘Genius’ ASAP Rocky Early in His Career: 'Best Things That Could Ever Happen to Me'

In a new interview with Numéro Berlin, Playboi Carti opened up about his relationship with ASAP Rocky.

"Me and Rakim [ASAP Rocky] was one of the best things that could ever happen to me in my life," Carti shared. "He was very genuine and everything was very organic and he’s a genius and it’s kind of hard to not pick up great things being around great people, you know?"

Carti continued by saying people will match the energy of those they surround themselves with.

"I feel like the rooms that you surround yourself with most definitely can alter whatever is going to happen in your career," he said. "You put yourself in a room with people who are not being positive or not this and not that, then that’s the type of energy you don’t have. Put yourself in a room with the energy you need."

Rocky and Carti have joined forces for numerous collabs since first linking up on "New Choppa," a standout from Carti's self-titled 2017 debut. Since then, the pair have teamed up for "Buck Shots," off Rocky's 2018 album Testing, as well as Cozy Tapes Vol. 1's "Telephone Calls," Cozy Tapes Vol. 2's "Raf," and last year's "Our Destiny."