Lil Dicky Purchases Kenny G's Former L.A. Estate for $6.3 Million

Fresh off the release of his new album Penith, Lil Dicky is now the owner of Kenny G's former estate.

According to Robb Report, the 35-year-old artist is dropping $6.3 million on the jazz saxophonist's pad in Los Angeles' Studio City neighborhood. The 5,600-square-foot house was built in the 1980s, and was home to Kenny G from 2007 to 2021.

Consisting of five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and a powder room, the mansion returned to the market last spring and was listed for $7.3 million. Notable features of the house include rustic hardwood floors, multiple sets of French doors that open to gardens, sweeping views, and whitewashed wood-beam ceilings.

In addition, the home features a gym, a fireplace-equipped living room, a library, and an updated kitchen with premium Miele, Wolf, and Sub-Zero appliances. The master bedroom has its own fireplace and sitting room, as well as a balcony that overlooks the Studio City hills.

The news arrives two weeks after Lil Dicky—a.k.a. Dave Burd—returned with his first full-length project in eight years. Penith doubles as a soundtrack for Dicky's FX show Dave, and features 22 songs that were scattered throughout the first three seasons of the series.

Stream Penith now on all major platforms, and check out Lil Dicky's highly cinematic, Joker-themed short film "Hahaha I Love Myself" below.