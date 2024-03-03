GloRilla Addresses Unintentionally Exposing Nipple During Livestream: 'Calm Down, Please Calm Down'

Days after accidentally exposing her nipple during an Instagram Live session, GloRilla has finally addressed the viral moment.
On Saturday, the Memphis rapper shared a since-deleted video on social media in which she asked fans to "calm down" about the situation.
"Let me tell ya something," she shared. "Stop acting like y'all are so muthafucking amazed by a nipple. Baby, it ain't shit but a nipple. Calm down. Please calm down."
GloRilla's nip slip arrives a few months after the CMG artist revealed she got a boob job.
"I just bought some new titties," Glo told her followers in a video back in December. "Y'all like my new titties?" Glo continued, "Y'all know, I ain't with that old bullshit, these are just a little fill in. Just fill them in. just got them done so my man can grip on."
When asked which "man" she was referring to, Glo hinted that she has a boyrfriend. "Who said I don't got a man?" she asked.
On the music side of things, GloRilla is already at work on her next project, which will serve as the follow-up to her 2022 EP Anyways, Life's Great.
In January, Glo hinted at what her new material will sound like. When responding to a fan on Twitter, she revealed that she plans on embracing her softer side on the forthcoming offering. "I'm being a simp on my new shit yall," she wrote.