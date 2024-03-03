GloRilla Addresses Unintentionally Exposing Nipple During Livestream: 'Calm Down, Please Calm Down'

"I just bought some new titties," Glo told her followers in a video back in December. "Y'all like my new titties?" Glo continued, "Y'all know, I ain't with that old bullshit, these are just a little fill in. Just fill them in. just got them done so my man can grip on."

When asked which "man" she was referring to, Glo hinted that she has a boyrfriend. "Who said I don't got a man?" she asked.

On the music side of things, GloRilla is already at work on her next project, which will serve as the follow-up to her 2022 EP Anyways, Life's Great.

In January, Glo hinted at what her new material will sound like. When responding to a fan on Twitter, she revealed that she plans on embracing her softer side on the forthcoming offering. "I'm being a simp on my new shit yall," she wrote.