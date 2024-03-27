Drake and Lil Wayne Using Teleprompter at Concert Sparks Debate Among Rap Fans

Rap fans are taking sides after people on social media discovered that Drake and Lil Wayne used a teleprompter during a recent performance.

Over the weekend, Weezy showed up as a special guest at the latest stop on Drizzy's It's All a Blur – Big as the What? Tour in Sunrise, Florida. A clip of Wayne's performance that's circulated on social media, which shows the Young Money rapper relying on a teleprompter while rapping his verse from "Right Above It," Weezy's 2010 hit single with Drake.

Since then, fans have taken to Twitter to sound off on the use of a teleprompter for a live show.

“I have a question about this video of Drake and Lil Wayne… Is it normal that rappers have teleprompters with their lyrics on it?” wrote X user @Maha_Sattva in the main conversation-sparking tweet. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like this before. So it’s karaoke then?”

Popular account Hip Hop by the Numbers came to Wayne's defense.

"Wayne has 3,501 songs on Genius," they replied to the previous user's post. "He has a song entitled 10,000 bars which has 7k words. If Weezy needs a teleprompter that's ok."