Cypress Hill Announce Concert With London Symphony Orchestra Nearly 30 Years After 'Simpsons' Joke

Cypress Hill is making a decades-old Simpsons gag a reality, as the California hip-hop group on Monday announced they will be performing with the London Symphony Orchestra this summer.
Nearly 30 years ago, Cypress Hill's performance with the London Symphony Orchestra was predicted in "Homerpalooza," an iconic 1996 episode of The Simpsons. Episode 24 of the series' seventh season saw Cypress Hill book the LSO to perform with them at Hullabalooza, a parody of Chicago’s Lollapalooza music festival.
In an official statement announcing the news, Cypress Hill gave a shout out to the beloved animated series.
“We are thrilled to be performing with the London Symphony Orchestra in such a prestigious venue as the Royal Albert Hall," the group said. "It’s a dream come true, a collaboration only The Simpsons could have predicted.”
The LSO’s managing director, Kathryn McDowell, added, “After years of social media teasing it, many fans may have started to believe it would only be a pipedream — but the LSO is delighted to finally be joining Cypress Hill on stage and in person, and look forward to creating an unforgettable musical moment! Many thanks to the creators of The Simpsons for the idea and to AEG Artistic and PolyArts for making it all happen.”
A ticket pre-sale begins on March 26 in advance of the general on-sale scheduled for March 17 via the Royal Albert Hall website. The concert arrives ahead of Cypress Hill's upcoming We Legalized It Tour, which begins in April.