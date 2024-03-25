Cypress Hill Announce Concert With London Symphony Orchestra Nearly 30 Years After 'Simpsons' Joke

In an official statement announcing the news, Cypress Hill gave a shout out to the beloved animated series.

“We are thrilled to be performing with the London Symphony Orchestra in such a prestigious venue as the Royal Albert Hall," the group said. "It’s a dream come true, a collaboration only The Simpsons could have predicted.”

The LSO’s managing director, Kathryn McDowell, added, “After years of social media teasing it, many fans may have started to believe it would only be a pipedream — but the LSO is delighted to finally be joining Cypress Hill on stage and in person, and look forward to creating an unforgettable musical moment! Many thanks to the creators of The Simpsons for the idea and to AEG Artistic and PolyArts for making it all happen.”