Charlamagne Tha God Responds to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's "Act a Donkey" Diss

Charlamagne Tha God and YoungBoy Never Broke Again are beefing after the Breakfast Club host recently annointed the Baton Rouge rapper his "Donkey of the Day" for claiming he's "not really big on fatherhood."

On Friday, NBA YoungBoy fired back with a diss aimed at Charlamagne. "Act A Donkey" arrives alongside a music video that was filmed at YoungBoy's Grave Digger Mountain home. The visual features real donkeys, as well as YoungBoy's friends and family.

“Tell Charlamagne he invited to Grave Digger Mountain, all he gotta do is pull up on me, n****a, and talk to me face to face," YoungBoy says before launching into a verse filled with shots at Charlamagne.

"So I could bat you in your shit and hit you with this Drac’/I don’t give no fuck ’bout what they say, this that Amazing Grace/I got a plan for bitches tryna take YoungBoy for play/You must ain’t heard, nobody safe, I had them gunners front yo’ place," he raps in his opening verse.

After catching wind of YoungBoy's diss, Charlamagne hopped on Instagram and addressed the track by re-posting the video, adding that YoungBoy should connect with South Carolina rapper Lil Boss, who also has a song titled "Act A Donkey."

“He Got Real Live Donkeys In The Video — Easy Win for YB for owning livestock," Charlamagne wrote. "The cost of livestock, like cows, horses and pigs, can be deducted from your taxes. Food to feed livestock on the farm is considered tax-deductible too. VERY SMART.”