Big Sean Shouts Out Rap’s Blog Era in Tiny Desk Performance: ‘To Make It Out of There, It Wasn’t Easy’

Big Sean is praising his peers from the iconic "blog era."

During the latest episode of NPR's Tiny Desk series, the Detroit rapper kicked off his performance by giving flowers to the blog era, which produced an entire generation of rappers, including Drake, Nicki Minaj, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Big Sean, and more. Before streaming, blogs, forums, and mixtape sites produced an influential class of rappers.

"For some of y'all who don't know, I am a blog-era mixtape rapper, you know what I'm saying?" Sean shared. "I'm somebody who came up in that blog era and got blessed with the cosign [from] Ye, and then [I] had to really build my fanbase organically. It wasn't no playlist and it wasn't no streaming like that. It was a tough time."

Big Sean continued, "I wanna shout out all my peers, all my people who [were] in the blog era, [and the] rappers [who are] still doing their thing because to make it out of there, it wasn't easy. You have to take them on that journey with you."