50 Cent Teases He and Dr. Dre Have 'New Heat Coming'

Two decades removed from the peak of their collaborative partnership, 50 Cent and Dr. Dre might be preparing to drop some new music.
On Sunday, Fif hopped on Instagram to wish Dre a happy birthday, before teasing that the pair have "new heat" on the horizon.
"Happy Birthday to my boy Dre, we got some New Heat coming," 50 captioned an old photo of the duo.
Of course, 50 and Dre have a long history of collaborating, as the latter contributed several beats to the G-Unit leader's 2003 debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin' ("In Da Club," "If I Can't," "Heat," "Back Down"), as well as production on 2005's The Massacre ("Outta Control," "Gunz Come Out"), among other projects.
In February 2023, 50 celebrated the 20th anniversary of Get Rich Or Die Tryin' by crediting Dre and Eminem for the album's success.
“When you have a team like this it’s hard to lose, I’m so blessed to have worked with the best ever,” 50 wrote on Instagram at the time. “You can re-write a book, you can re-write a song but you can’t re-write history. The 3 headed monster EM, DRE and 50cent. Boom.”