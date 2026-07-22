The Village People Turn Victor Willis’ Funeral Into a Disco Tribute

Willis, who died June 30 at 74 after a short but aggressive illness, co-wrote enduring hits like “Y.M.C.A.,” “Macho Man,” and “In the Navy,” overcame substance abuse, won a landmark 2012 copyright battle over his songs, and rejoined the group in 2017 shortly before their final tours.

Felipe Rose, David Hodo, Alex Briley, and Randy Jones appeared in their classic Native American, construction worker, military, and cowboy looks, honoring Willis, who famously alternated between policeman and admiral personas onstage.

The surviving members of the Village People attended co-founder and frontman Victor Willis’ July 20 funeral in San Diego wearing their trademark costumes, turning the service into a final celebration of the group’s iconic image and music.

The Village People gave Victor Willis a farewell unlike any other. Instead of arriving in traditional black funeral attire, the surviving members honored their late co-founder and frontman by attending his July 20 funeral in the signature costumes that made the disco group a global sensation. According to People, the unique tribute transformed the service into a final celebration of the unmistakable image and music Willis helped create nearly 50 years ago. Held in San Diego, the funeral featured the band's familiar cast of larger-than-life characters assembled one last time.

Founding member Felipe Rose wore his trademark Native American-inspired outfit and feathered headdress, David Hodo appeared in his instantly recognizable construction worker gear topped with a white hard hat, Alex Briley returned to his military uniform, and Randy Jones paid tribute in full cowboy attire, complete with boots, gloves, chaps, and a cowboy hat. Willis himself famously alternated between the policeman and admiral personas during the group's performances. The tribute reflected the identity that turned Village People into one of disco's biggest crossover acts. Formed in 1977 by French producers Jacques Morali and Henri Belolo, the group paired theatrical personas with dance-floor anthems that became cultural touchstones. As the band's lead singer and a co-writer, Willis helped create enduring hits including "Y.M.C.A.," "Macho Man," and "In the Navy." The group went on to sell more than 100 million records, while "Y.M.C.A." evolved into one of the most recognizable songs in pop music history. Willis died on June 30 at age 74 following what the band described as "a short but aggressive illness." Announcing the news the following day, Village People wrote on Facebook, "We are profoundly sad to announce the death of VICTOR WILLIS, lead singer of Village People."