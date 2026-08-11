The Jungle Brothers Go Viral After Afrika Baby Bam Falls Off NYC Stage

Formed in mid-’80s New York and central to the Native Tongues movement with De La Soul and A Tribe Called Quest, the Jungle Brothers continue to build on their experimental legacy with new releases like their 2026 EP “Concrete Jungle.”

The crew also ran through their 1988 classic “I’ll House You,” the Todd Terry-produced track that helped legitimize the fusion of hip-hop and house years before rap’s mainstream EDM era.

The Jungle Brothers’ South Street Seaport set at Skratch Bastid’s Bastid’s BBQ went viral after Afrika Baby Bam slipped off the front of the stage mid-performance, a moment widely shared on social clips provided by MRECKTV.

The Jungle Brothers brought decades of house music history to Lower Manhattan over the weekend, but it was an unexpected spill from Afrika Baby Bam that sent their South Street Seaport performance across social media. Video from the group’s appearance at Bastid’s BBQ shows the veteran MC losing his footing and falling off the front of the stage in the middle of the set. The moment happened on Saturday, August 8, at Sadie’s Garden Bar, where the free outdoor party ran from afternoon into the evening. In footage shared by MRECKTV, Afrika Baby Bam can be seen performing near the edge of the crowded stage before suddenly slipping out of view. Audience members directly in front of him immediately reached toward the stage as others nearby reacted to the fall.

The mishap quickly became the clip everyone was sharing, but it did not erase what brought the crowd together in the first place. The Jungle Brothers also performed “I’ll House You,” their groundbreaking 1988 collision of hip-hop and house music. Created with producer Todd Terry, the track helped establish hip-house music as a viable sound years before rappers regularly crossed into electronic dance music.

Hosted by Canadian DJ Skratch Bastid, Bastid’s BBQ bills itself as a meeting point for “summer jams,” “world-class DJs,” hip-hop and food. The annual party series was founded in 2011 and has expanded beyond its Canadian roots with stops in cities including New York, Los Angeles and Halifax. Its guiding formula—“Good Music, Good Food, and Good People”—has made the daytime event a destination for both seasoned hip-hop fans and younger listeners discovering foundational acts. That description certainly fits the Jungle Brothers. Formed in New York during the mid-1980s, the original trio of Afrika Baby Bam, Mike Gee and DJ Sammy B helped open hip-hop to sounds and ideas that were still considered unconventional at the time. Their 1988 debut, Straight Out the Jungle, blended jazz samples, Afrocentric themes, dance-floor rhythms and playful rhymes without locking the group into a single lane. The following year’s Done by the Forces of Nature pushed that approach even further, while 1993’s J Beez Wit the Remedy leaned into a more experimental direction. The group’s influence also extends well beyond its own catalog. The Jungle Brothers were founding members of the Native Tongues collective, the creative movement that included De La Soul and A Tribe Called Quest and reshaped alternative hip-hop around community, individuality and musical experimentation.

More recently, The Jungle Brothers released a new 4-song EP titled Concrete Jungle on June 26, 2026, via Freeze Records—a follow-up to their 2020 full-length studio album Keep It Jungle.