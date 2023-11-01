Sexyy Red Calls for Young Thug to Be Released From Jail: 'Free My Twin'

In an interview with Funny Marco earlier this year, Sexyy Red said that she's seen a lot of comments suggesting she resembles the currently incarcerated Atlanta rapper. "I hate when they say I look like Young Thug, because no the fuck we do not look alike," she said. When a clip of the interview featuring a comparison circulated on Instagram, she commented, "Yea after I seen the video we definitely twinnin."

She also shared her reaction to an edited image that replaced her face with Young Thug. "What's wrong with y'all 💀," she wrote. Recently, she revealed that she's expecting her second child.

Sexyy Red calling for the release of Young Thug comes after a jury has finally been seated in the YSL trial after a selection process that lasted almost a year. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, 12 jurors and six alternates have been chosen for the trial as of Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Thug has been accused of operating in a street gang known as YSL (Young Slime Life), which is the same acronym as his record label Young Stoner Life Records. Authorities claim the alleged gang participated in a string of violent crimes in the state of Georgia. Thug has maintained his innocence throughout the case.