Sexyy Red and Summer Walker's Men Scrap Over Them in "I Might" Video

Sexyy Red and Summer Walker have reunited for the video for their collaboration "I Might."

The Des Gray-directed video for the Hood Hottest Princess track focuses on the two musicians and their romantic entanglements, specifically when multiple men get involved and fight over them. Atlanta rappers Lil Scrappy and Hunxho both make appearances as Sexyy Red's romantic interests and needless to say, it doesn't go well when they meet face-to-face.

The song originally showed up on the deluxe edition of Hood Hottest Princess. It was the second time Sexyy and Summer teamed up after dropping "Sense Dat God Gave You" in 2022, a few months before Sexyy's "Pound Town" breakout hit.