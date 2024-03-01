Sexyy Red and Summer Walker's Men Scrap Over Them in "I Might" Video

Sexyy Red and Summer Walker have reunited for the video for their collaboration "I Might."
The Des Gray-directed video for the Hood Hottest Princess track focuses on the two musicians and their romantic entanglements, specifically when multiple men get involved and fight over them. Atlanta rappers Lil Scrappy and Hunxho both make appearances as Sexyy Red's romantic interests and needless to say, it doesn't go well when they meet face-to-face.
The song originally showed up on the deluxe edition of Hood Hottest Princess. It was the second time Sexyy and Summer teamed up after dropping "Sense Dat God Gave You" in 2022, a few months before Sexyy's "Pound Town" breakout hit.
The new video was recorded before Sexyy Red gave birth last month, which she confirmed in a post shared on Instagram. "Me waitin to get discharged from the hospital so I can hit da block wit da guys," she captioned a post showing her lying in a hospital bed. She has yet to reveal who the father is, but it's rumored to be Bricc Baby.
In an interview with Billboard in January, Sexyy Red opened up about the difficulties of touring while pregnant. “Touring was stressful at first because nobody knew I was pregnant,” she explained. “I’d be in the bedroom trying to suck my stomach in or wear clothes to show I wasn’t. It hurt to just be onstage all day holding your stomach. It’s hard to hide it.”