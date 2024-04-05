Pigeons & Planes Drops 'See You Next Year 2' Compilation Album Recorded at Rick Rubin's Shangri-La Studios

Pigeons & Planes continues championing the next generation of talent with its second See You Next Year compilation album.

Recorded at Rick Rubin's legendary Shangri-La studios in Malibu, See You Next Year 2 features some of the most exciting rising talent in music right now. A rotating cast of collaborators, many of whom appear on the release multiple times, recorded for a week straight at the iconic studio and the results speak for themselves.

The project features appearances from AG Club, Skaiwater, Love Spells, King Isis, Billy Lemos, Binki, Deb Never, Kenny Mason, Hamond, ICECOLDBISHOP, Junior Varsity, Monte Booker, and Paris Texas. For more on everyone involved, check out Pigeons & Planes' detailed breakdown here.

P&P went into the project with a schedule, but as artists flowed freely between the three main studios and several pop-up workstations at Shangri-La, including on the lawn, that all went out the window. That comes across joyously in the resulting record, which spans genres between songs and sometimes within the songs themselves.