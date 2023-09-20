Paul Wall's Fans Shocked by His Gray Hair, Rapper Says It's 'Age Appropriate'

In an interview with TMZ, Wall further explained his decision to embrace his silver fox look. "My grandfather had a full head of gray hair when he was 18 years old," he shared. "So, growing up I always knew it was coming. It started off with a little here and there on my chin. ... But honestly, I always had insecurities and hangups about my gray hair as a younger person. Now, I don't mean to be ageist or any of that, but once I hit 40 it just felt like being gray was more age-appropriate. So as soon as I hit 40, I swear all my hangups, insecurities, they went out the window."

When he turned 40, Wall decided to let his gray hairs show and admits he's "proud" of how he looks now.