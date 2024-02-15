Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign to Perform at Rolling Loud California 2024

Kanye West revealed his addition to the lineup for Rolling Loud California 2024 before the organizers of the festival had a chance to officially announce it.
Ye and Ty Dolla Sign are scheduled to perform at the festival as ¥$, the name they released their collaborative album Vultures 1 under, alongside a stacked list of other artists. He enthusiastically announced on Instagram that "VULTURES COMING TO ROLLING LOUD," which prompted the hip-hop festival to reveal the addition to the lineup on social media officially.
"YE leaked it before us," Rolling Loud wrote.
Other headliners at the festival include Future with Metro Boomin, Nicki Minaj, and Post Malone. Performers will also include PartyNextDoor, Rae Sremmurd, Summer Walker, Big Sean, Chief Keef, Don Toliver, Bryston Tiller, Sexyy Red, and Ty Dolla Sign with a solo set.
While Ye and Ty Dolla Sign have emerged as headlining acts, Rolling Loud wants to make it clear that Nicki will still be headlining the festival on Friday, March 15. "Nicki is still headlining Pink Friday," reads a message on the festival's X account.
Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures 1 debuted on February 10 after multiple delays. It's set to be followed up with Vultures 2 on March 8, which is a week ahead of Rolling Loud Cali. The duo has also promised a third volume of Vultures due for April 5.
Ye was originally scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud Miami 2022 but pulled out of his headlining slot last minute and was replaced by Kid Cudi.
Vultures 1 is projected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with an estimated 140,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. If the duo pulls it off, it'll be Ye's 11th No. 1 album and Ty's first. Despite the success of the record, music distributor FUGA said it is "actively working" to remove the album from streaming services. Per Rolling Stone, the distributor said it previously declined to work with Ye, however, a "long-standing FUGA client" uploaded it without the company's permission.