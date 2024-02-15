Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign to Perform at Rolling Loud California 2024

Kanye West revealed his addition to the lineup for Rolling Loud California 2024 before the organizers of the festival had a chance to officially announce it.

Ye and Ty Dolla Sign are scheduled to perform at the festival as ¥$, the name they released their collaborative album Vultures 1 under, alongside a stacked list of other artists. He enthusiastically announced on Instagram that "VULTURES COMING TO ROLLING LOUD," which prompted the hip-hop festival to reveal the addition to the lineup on social media officially.

"YE leaked it before us," Rolling Loud wrote.