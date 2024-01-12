Jermaine Dupri Shares Video of Cam'ron Wearing Melyssa Ford Jeans Following Beef

Jermaine Dupri pulled up for the latest episode of It Is What It Is alongside Nelly, and he also shared a video that showed Cam'ron sporting a pair of jeans with Melyssa Ford's face on them.
In a video taken at the recording session for the latest installment of the podcast, which featured Mase joining them remotely, Cam gave a shout-out to his guests while showcasing his bold choice in fashion. He didn't call attention to the jeans in the clip, or the episode for that matter, but it's a clear statement after he criticized Ford for recent comments she made on The Joe Budden Podcast.
Last month, Ford appeared to insinuate Cam slept with an underage prostitute after he told a story about having a threesome alongside Mase at a brothel back in the '90s. "Is there a distinct possibility that there may have been underage girls in that whore house?” she questioned, to which her co-host Budden replied, "I don’t know what you’re doing, but it’s disgusting what you’re doing."
She later apologized for her comments, but Cam rejected her apology on both his Instagram and on It Is What It Is.
"We ain't going to give it no attention, but, tread lightly," he cautioned Ford. "Be careful ’cause I’ll tell you one thing I know a lot of people at ICE. Snipers, sharpshooters and I know people in ICE. I'll have you escorted back up across the border. Be careful. It screams desperation but we'll get a petition to get you out the country. Cut it out."
He suggested he could get her sent back to her native Canada with only "two calls."
While Joe Budden disagreed with what Ford said, he stressed that he still has her back. "I feel like it's our jobs up here to check it, which we did, with love," Budden indirectly responded to Cam. "I don't give a fuck about none of these other goofy n***as out here and what they got to say. That shit is performative and it's shenanigans. ... You think you got a lawsuit, call your lawyer. You got enough lawyers, I think they'll advise you against it."