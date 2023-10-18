Gucci Mane and T.I. Finally Settle Their Differences On Stage as Former Rivals Shake Hands

The two rappers have been on icy terms since 2012, when Gucci took issue with T.I.'s relationship with Jeezy. Gucci and T.I. reignited their beef in 2018 after they both claimed they invented trap music.

“Ok,so…. AGAIN for the slow ones in the back… August 19th,2003 Birth of Trap Muzik & Only fools dispute facts!!!" T.I. wrote at the time. "OH wit that Christopher Columbus ass… ‘Look what I discovered,even though they was already here ass shit!!!!’ WITCHO GOOD CAPPIN ASS."

Back in 2020, T.I. and Jeezy said they were both looking to settle their differences with Gucci Mane at some point. T.I. said it would be the "best-case scenario" for trap music

Gucci and T.I. both effectively launched their careers around the early 2000s and were instrumental in the development of Atlanta's trap scene, so it's easy to see why they both felt they had the authority to claim ownership over its origins.

Recently, T.I. echoed his sentiments regarding moving past the Gucci beef when he named the four rappers he believes should make up the Mount Rushmore of Trap. He said that he, Jeezy, and Gucci are the "three figureheads" of trap. “That was always like unanimous, and nobody could even question or you can’t add or remove anybody from that," T.I. shared. "Over time, there have been conversations about who else should be allotted.”

T.I. also has a new album on the way, which he has said will be his "final" full-length record. Like Gucci's Breath of Fresh Air, it will be a double album entitled Kill the King / Kiss the King. The project will feature YoungBoy Never Broke Again but not Boosie Badazz, didn't make the cut because of timing.