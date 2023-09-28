Cam'ron on Toxic Relationships: 'B*tches Don't Leave Me, I Leave Them'

On a new episode of It Is What It Is, Cam'ron denied that he's "toxic" and claimed that only one woman has left him in his entire life.

The Dipset rapper gave his thoughts on Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry warning Taylor Swift to be "careful" because he's apparently "a cheater," before going on a rant about his own experiences. "Back up," he told Benberry, who he accused of "clout chasing." The topic quickly diverged, and ten minutes later Cam'ron was telling his co-hosts Mase and Treasure 'Stat' Wilson about what he expects from a relationship and what he plans to do if he's not married by the time he hits 70.

After detailing his preference for being "worshiped" in the bedroom, Cam told his co-hosts has a "backup plan" that he got from his uncle. "If I don't find the right female by the time I'm like, 65, 70... I already got a bitch overseas I'm grooming to clean my shit," he shared at the 48-minute point of the episode. "Make my bed, worship me 'till I die, and leave my son all the bread. I already got a mail-ready bitch ready on standby for when I turn 72 years old if I don't find the right bitch. Hopefully I do, my uncle put me on to that plan."

His admission provoked laughs from his co-hosts who then called him "toxic," which he refuted. "I'm not toxic," he replied. "That's why I'm not toxic, because I leave. Yo I'm the n***a that leave. Last time a bitch left me it was second grade 'cause I put gum in her hair. Bitches don't leave me, man. They toxic! Bitches don't leave me, bro, I gotta leave bitches! Ain't no bitch left me... I bring too much to the table. I'm handsome, I get money, I hustle, I'm fly."