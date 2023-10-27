ASAP Bari Disputes JT Blaming Him for BET Awards Fight With Lil Uzi Vert, Says She Was Mad About Ice Spice

Bari's comments refer to a video of an altercation between Uzi and JT at the BET Awards earlier this year. In the clip, JT could be seen tossing her phone at Lil Uzi Vert, with observers speculating it was over Uzi sitting next to Ice Spice. “Bitch!” JT could be heard saying. “What the fuck wrong with you, bitch?”

At the time, sources close to JT said Ice Spice wasn't to blame for the incident and she was simply agitated after losing her seat.

In her interview on The Breakfast Club with fellow City Girls rapper Yung Miami this week, JT directly addressed the moment.

“The reason I threw my phone at Uzi is because [they] had to perform. So, you know when you have to perform at an award show you have to be there earlier. ... We get in there, and baby, I’m so sorry when I say this. Uzi is like a frantic kid. [They] move around a lot... So when [they] got off stage, [they] came to me like, ‘Come on. Let’s go, let’s go,’” JT explained around the 57-minute point of her interview on The Breakfast Club, as seen below. “Then I had on this big ass dress. I had on a huge dress. So I’m thinking [they're] leaving and about to send somebody back to come and get me. When I get up, he down there chillin’ with [ASAP] Bari.”

She shot down speculation she was upset about Uzi sitting next Ice Spice and suggested it was just about the Pink Tape rapper falling to secure her a seat. "It was never about another artist because an artist is supposed to be there. It was never about that. It’s about that you made sure that Bari was in his seat," she continued. "You ain't no rapper, you should've got up."