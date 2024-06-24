Animal Sanctuary Shares Update on Michael Jackson's Chimp Bubbles Following 41st Birthday

The animal sanctuary responsible for the care of Michael Jackson's beloved pet chimpanzee Bubbles has provided an update on his condition following his 41st birthday.

Per TMZ, the Center for Great Apes in Florida has revealed the 41-year-old has been living a relaxing life as an elderly ape. The director at the center, Patti Ragan, said he gets to explore the tunnels at the sanctuary daily, has midday naps, builds nests, and often finds time to paint, too. He gets frequent checks from veterinarians and caregivers and currently sits at a healthy weight of 180 pounds.

Chimpanzees can live between 50 to 60 years in captivity, although the median lifespan for males is around 31 years for males and close to 39 for females. Ragan said that Bubbles shows no signs of an abusive past and is friendly to visitors and the other chimps at the sanctuary. However, he does not react particularly strongly to MJ's music over other music played for the chimps, Ragan added.

The sanctuary recently shared a video celebrating Bubbles' 41st birthday.