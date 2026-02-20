Jay-Z's "Dead Presidents" Hits Streaming Services for First Time 30th Anniversary

Jay-Z’s “Dead Presidents” officially arrived on digital streaming platforms on Feb. 20, marking 30 years since its initial release. The anniversary rollout also includes newly pressed vinyl, cassette and CD editions, offering fans and collectors fresh access to one of the most pivotal early records in his catalog. Produced by Ski Beatz and recorded at D&D Studios, “Dead Presidents” was released independently through Roc-A-Fella Records on February 19, 1996. The track served as the lead single ahead of Jay-Z’s debut album Reasonable Doubt. However, the original version did not appear on the final album tracklist. Instead, “Dead Presidents II” — a reworked version featuring new verses over the same production — was included when Reasonable Doubt arrived in June 1996.

Built around a sample of Nas’ Illmatic standout “The World Is Yours,” the song prominently looped the line, “I’m out for dead presidents to represent me.” The refrain became synonymous with mid-’90s ambition, underscoring themes of hustle and financial aspiration that shaped Jay-Z’s early artistry. The track highlighted his sharp lyricism and vivid storytelling, offering detailed reflections on the realities he experienced before rap stardom.