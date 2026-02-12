Gene Simmons Defends ‘I Don’t Come From the Ghetto’ Remark After Rock Hall Rant Backlash

Gene Simmons is once again defending his stance on hip-hop’s place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In a Wednesday interview with People, the 76-year-old KISS bassist reaffirmed comments he made days earlier on the Legends N Leaders podcast, which sparked widespread criticism. “I stand by my words,” Simmons said, referencing remarks in which he stated, “It’s not my music. I don’t come from the ghetto. It doesn’t speak my language.”

On the podcast, Simmons questioned the Hall’s selection standards, arguing that commercially successful rock acts such as Iron Maiden remain excluded while hip-hop pioneers like Grandmaster Flash have been inducted. He also referenced a past debate with Ice Cube, whom he described as intelligent and accomplished, but maintained his broader point that rap—along with genres such as opera or symphonic music—does not belong in an institution dedicated to rock and roll.

Addressing backlash over his use of the word “ghetto,” Simmons rejected claims that the term carried racist intent. He argued that the word originated in Jewish communities before being adopted more widely. Simmons further emphasized that rock music itself is rooted in Black artistry, calling both rock and hip-hop forms of Black music, though distinct from one another.

"Let's cut to the chase. The word 'ghetto,' it originated with Jews," he said. “It was borrowed by African Americans in particular and respectfully, not in a bad way.”