Selena Gomez Might Pursue Acting Full-Time Over Music: ‘I Have One More Album in Me’

After Selena Gomez releases her next album, she might walk away from the music industry for good.

In a to-be-released episode of the SmartLess podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, Gomez, 31, says she feels like she has “one more album” left in her.

“I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting,” said Gomez on the podcast, per People. “I am going to want to chill because I’m tired. I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else.”

Gomez added, “I don’t think I’m the best singer but I do know how to tell stories and being able to make songs.”

The Only Murders in the Building star has been working in the entertainment industry for most of her life, getting her start on Barney & Friends in 2002 when she was merely 10 years old, according to E! News. She got her big break when she landed the role of Alex Russo on the Disney Channel hit series Wizards of Waverly Place, which ran from 2007 to 2012.

“Disney is, it’s safe to say, a machine and, in a way, forcefully requires that I know how to sing so I could sing the theme song [of a show],” said Gomez. “They know how to package someone and make it a whole triple threat thing.”

Gomez, who also manages her “Rare Beauty” makeup line, had previously hinted about retiring from music.

“It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’” she told Vogue in 2021 for their April issue.

“‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough. I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

Cardi B, who previously collaborated with Gomez on DJ Snake’s 2018 hit “Taki Taki,” expressed her opposition of the singer-actress’ retirement on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, “I don’t think Selena should retire .She makes good music & her fans love her .I think she needs one more Era. A edgy one that no one ever seen her as .I would love to give her some ideas”