Gwen Stefani Says Some No Doubt Songs Make Her Want to ‘Throw Up’

Gwen Stefani gets the ick from certain No Doubt songs.
During a new Audacy Check In interview with KROQ’s Klein/Ally show, the No Doubt frontwoman, 54, opened up about avoiding specific songs from the band’s heyday because of the memories behind them.
"I can’t listen to a lot of the songs because they speak so clearly to me," said Stefani at the 7:49 mark in the video below. "And it’s like, you know, you have regret and mistakes you’ve made. Most of the songs are about that."
Stefani singled out one particular song that makes her feel a certain way.
"If I do ‘Ex-Girlfriend,’ even when I say it, I almost throw up in my mouth," Stefani added. "It's just like, ‘Oh my God.’ It just brings you right back."
Stefani continued, "There's lots of times when you’d be on tour doing the repetitive songs, but it’s not the songs. You’re not in the songs. You’re there with these new people every night, and they’re receiving the songs. That's where you get the energy, and you kind of relive that moment with them. It's very interesting. I can't believe that I was chosen to be able to have this life, because it's such an incredible way to express yourself but also get to know yourself.”
No Doubt is set to reunite at the 2024 Coachella Festival in Indio, California along with headliners Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat. The performance marks the first time the band has performed since 2015.
Earlier this month, Gwen said on Jimmy Kimmel Live that the band hasn’t started rehearsals yet and that she might have to brush up on some of the lyrics.
I think I’m going to have to learn probably like, eight or nine [songs]. One of the first songs I ever wrote was called ‘Different People,' we’re doing that,” she said before suddenly covering her mouth, realizing she spoiled a surprise.
“We might do that one,” she said. “I’ll just have to have them sing it for us!”