Gwen Stefani Says Some No Doubt Songs Make Her Want to ‘Throw Up’

Stefani singled out one particular song that makes her feel a certain way.

"If I do ‘Ex-Girlfriend,’ even when I say it, I almost throw up in my mouth," Stefani added. "It's just like, ‘Oh my God.’ It just brings you right back."

Stefani continued, "There's lots of times when you’d be on tour doing the repetitive songs, but it’s not the songs. You’re not in the songs. You’re there with these new people every night, and they’re receiving the songs. That's where you get the energy, and you kind of relive that moment with them. It's very interesting. I can't believe that I was chosen to be able to have this life, because it's such an incredible way to express yourself but also get to know yourself.”

No Doubt is set to reunite at the 2024 Coachella Festival in Indio, California along with headliners Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat. The performance marks the first time the band has performed since 2015.