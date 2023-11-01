Flavor Flav Defends 'Bucket List' National Anthem Performance, Shades 50 Cent

Flavor Flav is speaking out about his viral national anthem performance.

The rapper and former reality TV star performed the national anthem at a Bucks-Hawks game on Sunday to mixed reactions on social media. Despite the criticism he received, he stood by his performance in a series of tweets.

"The anthem was a long time bucket list item... that was fun!" he wrote on Sunday night. In regards to his critics, Flav added, "I can't live my life worried about what people might say about me. I won't let that stop me from trying new things and doing things I wanna do."