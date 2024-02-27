Drake Jokes That ‘Racist’ Playboi Carti Filter Only ‘Detects Light Skins’

Drake seems confused by Playboi Carti’s Instagram filter.
The rapper, 37, shared a few videos to his Instagram Story, presumably from a nightclub in Cleveland, Ohio, where he just performed two shows as part of his It’s All A Blur: Big As the What? Tour.
For one of the clips, Drizzy used a Playboi Carti’s conehead filter on himself but couldn’t make it work for others in his party.
“Carti, this filter’s racist,” Drake is heard joking in the video. He also captioned the clip with, “Unusually bias Carti filter that detects light skins wtf kind of [technology] is this?!??”
Although Drake was obviously kidding about his previous collaborator, an overseas fan let Carti know that waiting for his new album was no laughing matter.
A lucky Italian was able to get facetime with Carti while he was in the country and told him to “please drop Music” during an intense, perhaps too-close-for-comfort encounter that quickly went viral on social media.