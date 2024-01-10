Billie Eilish left the Golden Globes with an award and a major compliment from a fellow attendee.
Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil, 31, was on site on Sunday to create social media content for the award show, according to TMZ. At one point in the night, Kalil crossed paths with Eilish, 22, where an adorable interaction ensued.
“Billie, can I just say I am literally obsessed with you,” she said, as seen on her TikTok account.
“Thanks, babe,” Billie replied. “You look hot as balls.”
The influencer, visibly blushing, said, “You look hot as balls.”
Haley’s encounter with the singer has racked up a whopping 3.9 million views on TikTok. The influencer also shared other run-ins with the likes of Jeremy Allen White, whom she thanked him for his Calvin Klein campaign, and President Barbie herself, Issa Rae.
Eilish, along with her brother Finneas, took home the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for Barbie’s “What Was I Made For?” The brother and sister duo beat out two other Barbie singles, “Dance the Night” by Dua Lipa and “I’m Just Ken” as performed by Ryan Gosling.
“What Was I Made For?” is also up for four Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Song Written for Visual Media. The winners, and perhaps more backstage compliments, will be revealed at the 2024 Grammys ceremony when it airs on Feb. 4., live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.