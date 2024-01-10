Billie Eilish left the Golden Globes with an award and a major compliment from a fellow attendee.

Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil, 31, was on site on Sunday to create social media content for the award show, according to TMZ. At one point in the night, Kalil crossed paths with Eilish, 22, where an adorable interaction ensued.

“Billie, can I just say I am literally obsessed with you,” she said, as seen on her TikTok account.

“Thanks, babe,” Billie replied. “You look hot as balls.”

The influencer, visibly blushing, said, “You look hot as balls.”