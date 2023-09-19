Atlanta Hawks Owner Tells Inspiring Story About 50 Cent Interning For Him, 50 Confirms It’s ‘100 Percent True’

Atlanta Hawks owner Jesse Itzler shared an important lesson on how far kindness and loyalty can get you in the world, and one of his biggest case studies is 50 Cent.

In a video shared on Instagram, Itzler recalled the time he hired a young Curtis Jackson as his intern for Alphabet City Sports Records, a music marketing company he founded in 1996 but eventually sold.

"I have this kid who's a boxer, who wants to be a rapper, but he wants to get some business experience. So we made a deal that he would intern for me for whatever experience I could give him, and in exchange, he'd help me write these jingles that I was doing at the time," says Itlzer in the clip.