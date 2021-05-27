50 Cent says he isn’t “bothered” by Vivica A. Fox’s comments on their past relationship.

In a recent interview with VladTV, Fox spoke about her former flame and shed some light on what ultimately led to their split. The actress, who began dating Fif in 2003, said all the publicity surrounding their romance is what “killed” the relationship, but admitted she still has love for the hip-hop mogul after all these years.

“He’s such a gentleman, he’s very generous. I know him as Curtis, always will,” Fox said. “What killed the relationship is that we just went way too public way too fast. The love that I had for him and still to this day. … He was the love of my life, I will admit that without any reservations. He will always have a very special place in my heart.”

50 addressed Fox’s comments while speaking with Charleston-based radio host Kris Kaylin.

“I’m never bothered by when she says that,” he said. “At the time that we actually interacted with each other, we weren’t conscious of everything else that was going on.”

50 went on to say that there were simply too many people involved in their relationship, suggesting it may have had a better chance at surviving had it remained private.

“It got so uncomfortable with everybody else,” he said. When you gettin’ pushed and pulled in different directions, without it even being her decision. Her publicist would say, ‘do this,’ this person [would say] ‘do this.’ And then you go, ‘All right, this is not the right thing.’”

50 also confirmed Fox’s claim that he was going to propose to her with a 12-carat ring, but turned the jewelry into earrings after he became upset with her.

You can hear Fif’s full response below and check out the entire interview here.