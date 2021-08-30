It’s been a decade since the Mario Van Peebles-directed film All Things Fall Apart was released, and 50 Cent still hasn’t gotten over the fact that people joked about how skinny he looked after losing over 50 pounds for the part.

“See how people make fun of discipline, 😆but can’t even lose weight to look good,” 50 wrote. “Then if you call them fat your shaming them 🤔get the fuck out of here!”

In the caption, 50 claims someone “can’t even lose weight to look good,” but the role of Deon in All Things Fall Apart was about him paying tribute to a friend who died of cancer. When he spoke with Parade Magazine about dropping from 214 pounds to 160 in a matter of nine weeks, he explained that weight loss was meant to do his childhood friend’s story and suffering justice.

“I had so much muscle on me that it was hard for me to lose definition even as I got lighter and slimmer. I started running to suppress my appetite. Towards the end it was really difficult,” he said, per Huffington Post. “It was like, if I don’t get close enough to what my best friend looked like to me at that point before he passed, then I’m not doing the story any justice.”

It would make more sense for 50 to be upset that people were finding humor in his gaunt look without realizing that he was embodying the experience of someone close to him, but instead, he’s using this instance to support his argument that “if you call them fat [you’re] shaming them.”

“I had to discipline myself not … to actually have myself be in the physical state to convey the energy I felt,” 50 told the Associated Press. “It’s a passion project for me.”