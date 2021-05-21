42 Dugg has just unleashed his anticipated new project Free Dem Boyz with appearances from Roddy Ricch, Future, Lil Durk, Rylo Rodriguez, EST Gee, Fivio Foreign, and Rowdy Rebel.

Dugg took to Instagram before the project’s release to tease fans.

Dugg also shared the cover art for the project prior to its release. Covered with the mug shots of different individuals, these are likely all people that Dugg is close with in some way. The cover art directly reflects the name of the project as well.

One of the heavy-hitting singles on this project, “4 Da Gang” finds 42 Dugg connecting with Roddy Ricch to deliver an electrifying and rock-themed track that borrows from Scorpions’ 1982 song “No One Like You.” The song’s cinematic music video mirrors the song as well, with Dugg and Roddy burning confederate flags and fighting racists in a gnarled junkyard.

While talking with Complex, Dugg explained that he wanted to make the entirety of Free Dem Boyz about trying to free his friends. Even the uptempo songs are meant to reflect that message.

“If you been following me, you been seeing all my songs are about freeing somebody,” he said. “I really made it about my people in jail and my loved ones that ain’t here with me. That’s what it’s really about. Even on the uptempo songs, I really shouted them out.”

Listen to 42 Dugg’s new project Free Dem Boyz down below.